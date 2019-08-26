SRC Energy Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation into Whether the Sale of SRC Energy Inc. is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – SRCI

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of SRC Energy Inc. (NYSE:SRCI) to PDC Energy, Inc. ("PDC") is fair to SRC shareholders. On behalf of SRC shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.



If you are an SRC shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit SRC Merger or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com .

Under the terms of the agreement, SRC shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.158 PDC shares for each share of SRC common stock owned. The SRC merger investigation concerns whether SRC and its Board of Directors violated the federal securities laws and/or their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to: (1) obtain the best possible price for SRC shareholders; (2) determine whether PDC is underpaying for SRC; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for SRC shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration.

If you are an SRC shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit https://halpersadeh.com/actions/src-energy-inc-srci-stock-merger-pdc-energy-inc/ or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com .

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.