Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: STG FDX GVA TWOU: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

Globe Newswire  
August 26, 2019 9:30am   Comments
Share:

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 26, 2019
Class Period: shareholders of Sunlands Technology Group who purchased shares pursuant and/or traceable to Sunlands' March 2018 initial public stock offering.

Get additional information about STG: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/sunlands-technology-group-loss-submission-form?wire=3 

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 26, 2019
Class Period: September 19, 2017 and December 18, 2018

Get additional information about FDX: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/fedex-corporation-loss-submission-form?wire=3 

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 15, 2019
Class Period: October 26, 2018 and August 1, 2019

Get additional information about GVA: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/granite-construction-incorporated-loss-submission-form?wire=3 

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 7, 2019
Class Period: February 26, 2018 and July 30, 2019

Get additional information about TWOU: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/2u-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3 

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
Fax. 866.699.3880
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com 

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga