Daniela Seabrook to succeed Ronald de Jong as Philips' Chief Human Resources Officer

August 26, 2019

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE:PHG, AEX: PHIA)), a global leader in health technology, today announced that Daniela Seabrook will succeed Ronald de Jong as Chief Human Resources Officer, effective January 1, 2020. In this role, Mrs. Seabrook will join Philips' Executive Committee and report to CEO Frans van Houten. Mr. de Jong, who joined Philips in 1990, made a personal decision to retire from the company to enable a lifestyle change.

"I respect and support Ronald's decision to retire from corporate life after a successful career at Philips and I want to warmly thank him for his outstanding contributions over nearly thirty years,'' said Frans van Houten, CEO of Royal Philips. "He has played an important role in the transformation of our company into a health technology leader. Although Ronald will retire from Philips, I am delighted to say that he will remain Chair of the Philips Foundation and thereby continue to play an active role in helping us to deliver on our mission of improving the lives of 3 billion people a year by 2030. On behalf of Philips' Executive Committee, I would like to wish him all the best.

At the same time, I am very pleased to announce Daniela Seabrook as Ronald's successor. She will bring a wealth of experience to her new role, gained in senior HR positions supporting businesses, markets and corporate functions in various leading companies."

Mrs. Seabrook is currently Group Head People and Organizational Development at the leading global agriculture company Syngenta. She holds a PhD in organizational psychology and change management from the University of Basel, Switzerland.

