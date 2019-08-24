Market Overview

Collectors Universe to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results on August 28, 2019

Globe Newswire  
August 23, 2019 9:18pm   Comments
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT), a leading provider of value-added authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of collectibles, will release its fourth quarter and year ended June 30, 2019 financial results on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, after market close.

Collectors Universe will host a conference call to discuss the results on August 28, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern/1:30 p.m. Pacific.  Interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing 800-347-6311 or 323-794-2094 five to ten minutes prior to the initiation of the call.  A replay of the conference call will be available through September 11, 2019, by dialing 888-203-1112 or 719-457-0820 and entering access code 9390521#.  A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Collectors Universe website www.collectorsuniverse.com under Investor Relations: Earnings Conference Calls.  The webcast will be archived for 12 months.

About Collectors Universe

Collectors Universe, Inc. is a leading provider of value-added services to the collectibles markets. The Company authenticates and grades collectible coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs and memorabilia ("collectibles").  The Company also compiles and publishes authoritative information about United States and world coins, collectible trading cards and sports memorabilia, and operates its CCE dealer-to-dealer Internet bid-ask market for certified coins and its Expos trade show and conventions business.  This information is accessible to collectors and dealers at the Company's website, http://www.collectorsuniverse.com and is also published in print.

Contacts:

Joseph Orlando
President and Chief Executive Officer
Collectors Universe, Inc.
949-567-1170
jorlando@collectors.com

Joseph Wallace
Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Collectors Universe, Inc.
949-567-1245
jwallace@collectors.com

