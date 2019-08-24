Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Acer Therapeutics Inc.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") reminds investors of the upcoming August 30, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of Acer Therapeutics Inc. ("Acer" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ACER ) investors who purchased securities between September 25, 2017 and June 24, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period").



If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com , or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com .

On June 25, 2019, the Company disclosed that it received a Complete Response Letter ("CRL") from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration regarding its marketing application for EDSIVO, a medication for the treatment of Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. According to the CRL, "an adequate and well-controlled trial" was required to determine whether EDSIVO "reduces the risk of clinical events" in patients with vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome.

On this news, the Company's share price fell $15.16, or nearly 79%, to close at $4.12 on June 25, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) Acer lacked sufficient data to support filing EDSIVO's NDA with the FDA for the treatment of vEDS; (2) the Ong Trial was an inadequate and ill-controlled clinical study by FDA standards, and was comprised of an insufficiently small group size to support EDSIVO's NDA; (3) consequently, the FDA would likely reject EDSIVO's NDA; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP .

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Acer securities during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than August 30, 2019 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com , or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com . If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.