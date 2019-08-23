Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

CANADA GOOSE INVESTOR ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing In Canada Goose Holdings, Inc. To Contact The Firm

Globe Newswire  
August 23, 2019 7:17pm   Comments
Share:

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Canada Goose Holdings, Inc. ("Canada Goose" or the "Company") (NYSE:GOOS).

If you invested in Canada Goose stock or options and would like to discuss your legal rights, click here: www.faruqilaw.com/GOOS. There is no cost or obligation to you.

You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at 877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an e-mail to rgonnello@faruqilaw.com. 

CONTACT:
FARUQI & FARUQI, LLP
685 Third Avenue, 26th Floor
New York, NY 10017
Attn:  Richard Gonnello, Esq.
rgonnello@faruqilaw.com
Telephone: (877) 247-4292 or (212) 983-9330

Attorney Advertising.  The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com).  Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.  We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case.  All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga