Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Hi-Crush Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Globe Newswire  
August 23, 2019 6:18pm   Comments
Share:

HOUSTON, Aug. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR), or "Hi-Crush", today announced that management will present and meet with investors at the following conferences:

  • Seaport Global Energy & Industrials Conference in Chicago, Illinois on August 27, 2019
  • Simmons European Energy Conference in Scotland on August 28-29, 2019
  • Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference in New York, New York on September 5, 2019

Hi-Crush's most recent presentation will be made available on the Investors section of Hi-Crush's website, under the Presentations tab, at www.hicrush.com.

About Hi-Crush
We are a fully-integrated, strategic provider of technology and logistics solutions to the North American petroleum industry.  Our integrated suite of offerings, including software, range of equipment solutions for wellsite storage and delivery of proppant, owned and operated terminals, and frac sand mining facilities, as well as third party sourcing for proppant, provides customers with mine-to-wellsite logistics solutions in all major oil and gas basins in the United States. 

Investor Contact:
Caldwell Bailey, Lead Investor Relations Analyst
Marc Silverberg, ICR
(713) 980-6270
ir@hicrush.com

Source: Hi-Crush Inc.

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga