Lam Research Corporation Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences

Globe Newswire  
August 23, 2019 4:05pm   Comments
FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) today announced its participation at upcoming investor events:

  • Thursday, September 5, 2019  –  Citi 2019 Global Technology Conference at 10:15 a.m.  Eastern Time.
  • Wednesday, September 11, 2019 – Deutsche Bank Technology Conference 12:10 p.m. Pacific Time.

A live webcast of the presentations will be available to the public and can be accessed from the Investors' section of Lam's website at www.lamresearch.com.  A replay of the webcasts will be available for two weeks after the presentation dates.

About Lam Research:

Lam Research Corporation is a global supplier of innovative wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. As a trusted, collaborative partner to the world's leading semiconductor companies, we combine superior systems engineering capability, technology leadership, and unwavering commitment to customer success to accelerate innovation through enhanced device performance. In fact, today, nearly every advanced chip is built with Lam technology. Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) is a FORTUNE 500® company headquartered in Fremont, Calif., with operations around the globe. Learn more at www.lamresearch.com.

Lam Research Corporation Contact:
Ram Ganesh
Investor Relations
Phone: 510-572-1615
e-mail: investor.relations@lamresearch.com

 

