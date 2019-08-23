ReWalk Robotics to Present at the H.C. WAINWRIGHT Conference on September 9th
MARLBOROUGH, Mass. and YOKNEAM ILIT, Israel, Aug. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReWalk Robotics Ltd. ("ReWalk" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:RWLK) today announced that Larry Jasinski, Chief Executive Officer and Ori Gon Chief Financial Officer, will present at the H.C.WAINWRIGHT Conference in New York City as follows:
|Date:
|Monday, September 9, 2019
|Time:
|12:30 PM Eastern Daylight Time
|Location:
|Lotte New York Palace Hotel, 455 Madison Ave, NY at the
Homes I (4th floor)
About ReWalk Robotics Ltd.
ReWalk Robotics Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets wearable robotic exoskeletons for individuals with lower limb disabilities as a result of spinal cord injury or stroke. ReWalk's mission is to fundamentally change the quality of life for individuals with lower limb disability through the creation and development of market leading robotic technologies. Founded in 2001, ReWalk has headquarters in the U.S., Israel and Germany. For more information on the ReWalk systems, please visit www.rewalk.com.
ReWalk® is a registered trademark of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. in Israel and the United States.
Contact:
Ori Gon
Chief Financial Officer
ReWalk Robotics Ltd.
T: +972-4-9590123
E: investorrelations@rewalk.com