Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

ReWalk Robotics to Present at the H.C. WAINWRIGHT Conference on September 9th

Globe Newswire  
August 23, 2019 4:05pm   Comments
Share:

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. and YOKNEAM ILIT, Israel, Aug. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReWalk Robotics Ltd. ("ReWalk" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:RWLK) today announced that Larry Jasinski, Chief Executive Officer and Ori Gon Chief Financial Officer, will present at the H.C.WAINWRIGHT Conference in New York City as follows:

Date: Monday, September 9, 2019
Time: 12:30 PM Eastern Daylight Time
Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel, 455 Madison Ave, NY at the
Homes I (4th floor)
   

About ReWalk Robotics Ltd.
ReWalk Robotics Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets wearable robotic exoskeletons for individuals with lower limb disabilities as a result of spinal cord injury or stroke.  ReWalk's mission is to fundamentally change the quality of life for individuals with lower limb disability through the creation and development of market leading robotic technologies. Founded in 2001, ReWalk has headquarters in the U.S., Israel and Germany. For more information on the ReWalk systems, please visit www.rewalk.com.

ReWalk® is a registered trademark of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. in Israel and the United States.

Contact:
Ori Gon
Chief Financial Officer 
ReWalk Robotics Ltd.
T: +972-4-9590123 
E: investorrelations@rewalk.com

 

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga