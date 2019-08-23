Avante Logixx Inc. to Release Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 After Market Close on Wednesday, August 28, 2019

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or for dissemination in the United States

TORONTO, Aug. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avante Logixx Inc. (TSX.V: XX) (OTC:ALXXF) ("Avante" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will release its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 after market close on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 and a news release will be disseminated at that time with an earnings call at 8:30 AM EDT on Thursday, August 29, 2019.



Further, the Company would like to remind shareholders of the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") to be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 10:30AM EDT at Norton Rose Fulbright LLP, 222 Bay Street, Suite 3000, Toronto, ON.

On Tuesday, September 17, 2019, the Company will welcome all shareholders to an investor open house from 3:00PM EDT to 6:00PM EDT at its office at 1959 Leslie Street, Toronto, ON. The Company asks that anyone wishing to attend RSVP's to investors@avantelogixx.com by 5:00PM EDT on September 13, 2019.

CONFERENCE CALL

Avante will be hosting a conference call to discuss the aforementioned results on Thursday August 29, at 8:30 AM EDT.

Dial in details are as follows: Local: (+1) 416-764-8658 Toll Free: (+1) 888-886-7786 Conference ID: 16182376 Playback details below, available until September 12, 2019: Local: (+1) 416-764-8692 Toll Free: (+1) 877-674-7070 Playback Pin: 182376 #

About Avante Logixx Inc.



Avante Logixx Inc. (TSXV:XX) is a Toronto based provider of high end security services. We acquire, manage and build industry leading businesses which provide specialized, mission-critical solutions that address the needs of our customers. Our businesses continuously develop innovative solutions that enable our customers to achieve their objectives. With an experienced team and a proven track record of solid growth, we are taking steps to establish a broad portfolio of security businesses to provide our customers and shareholders with exceptional returns. Please visit our website at www.avantelogixx.com and consider joining our investor email list.

Avante Logixx Inc.

Craig Campbell

CEO

(416) 923-6984

craig@avantelogixx.com

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

This press release includes certain measures which have not been prepared in accordance with IFRS such as EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA. These non-IFRS measures are not recognized under IFRS and, accordingly, users are cautioned that these measures should not be construed as alternatives to net income determined in accordance with IFRS. The non-IFRS measures presented are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers.

References to EBITDA are to net income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. References to Adjusted EBITDA are to net income before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization of intangibles, share-based payments, acquisition, integration and / or reorganization costs, expensing of CWL fair value adjustment per IFRS less non-controlling interest's share. Neither EBITDA nor Adjusted EBITDA is an earnings measure recognized by International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA is an appropriate measure in evaluating Avante's performance. Readers are cautioned that neither EBITDA nor Adjusted EBITDA should be construed as an alternative to net income (as determined under IFRS), as an indicator of financial performance or to cash flow from operating activities (as determined under IFRS) or as a measure of liquidity and cash flow. Avante's method of calculating Adjusted EBITDA may differ from methods used by other issuers and, accordingly, Avante's Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similar measures used by other issuers.

