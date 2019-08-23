ACM Research Announces Exercise of Over-Allotment Option

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACM Research, Inc. ("ACM") (NASDAQ:ACMR), a provider of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment used by manufacturers of advanced semiconductors, announced that today the underwriters of its previously announced public offering of Class A common stock exercised, in full, their option to purchase 267,857 additional shares of Class A common stock at a public offering price of $14.00 per share, for gross proceeds to ACM of approximately $3.7 million.



ACM will use its net proceeds from the sale of shares pursuant to the exercise of the underwriters' option to repurchase and retire shares of Class A common stock from certain of ACM's directors and officers (and an affiliate of an officer) at a price per share equal to the net proceeds per share received by ACM from the exercise of the over-allotment option.

The option to purchase additional shares was granted to the underwriters in connection with ACM's underwritten public offering, which closed on August 19, 2019. Stifel and Needham & Company acted as joint book-running managers for the offering, and Roth Capital Partners, Craig-Hallum Capital Group and The Benchmark Company acted as co-managers.

A shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (No. 333-228734) relating to the shares of Class A common stock to be issued in the offering was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and is effective. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to the offering have been filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus may also be obtained from Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Syndicate, One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, California 94104, by telephone at 415-364-2720 or by email at syndprospectus@stifel.com or from Needham & Company, LLC, Attention: Syndicate Prospectus Department, 250 Park Avenue, 10th Floor, New York, New York 10177, by telephone at 800-903-3268, or by email at prospectus@needhamco.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described in this release, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About ACM Research, Inc.

ACM develops, manufactures and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment, which semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield, in fabricating advanced integrated circuits.

The ACM logo is a trademark of ACM Research, Inc. All rights reserved.

Contact:

The Blueshirt Group

Ralph Fong

+1 (415) 489-2195

ralph@blueshirtgroup.com