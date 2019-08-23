Markforged Announces Third Annual Global Partner Summit

WATERTOWN, Mass., Aug. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Markforged , the leading provider of metal and carbon fiber 3D printers, today announced that the company's 2020 Global Partner Summit will be held in Savannah, Georgia from January 5th to 8th. Located at the Westin Savannah Harbor Golf Resort & Spa and adjoining Convention Center, the third annual event is designed to educate, enable, and inspire value-added reseller (VAR) leaders, sales teams, and marketing managers on 3D printing and Markforged's leading technologies.



Markforged VAR partners can register at https://events.bizzabo.com/markforged-global-partner-summit .

Global Partner Summit 2020 will introduce the future of Markforged's vision for the fourth industrial revolution and unveil what's next for Blacksmith, the company's recently announced AI for manufacturing. On the final evening of the event, partners will enjoy the annual VAR Awards Dinner at the Georgia State Railroad Museum. They will be treated to a trip to the historic site to see the steam engines and marvel at how far we've come — from the 1st industrial revolution all the way to the fourth.

"Our channel partners are the key to our success — they work hand-in-hand with our sales team, support our customers, and amplify the reach of our 3D printers around the world," said Darcey Harrison, Global VP of Sales, Services, and Partnerships at Markforged. "I can't wait to see our partners next year in Savannah. Last year we paraded down the streets of New Orleans, this year we enjoyed some Texas BBQ and Austin heat, and in 2020 we'll show off our new vision for the fourth industrial revolution against the backdrop of the first—steam engine and all! We'll be celebrating a successful year and kicking off 2020 in style."

The program will feature presentations, workshops, and panels from industry leaders, Markforged executives, and top customers and partners — who will discuss Markforged's vision, educational content, success stories, and technical training. Partners will also enjoy everything Savannah has to offer — antebellum architecture, cobblestone squares, coastal food — while they network with peers, customers, and Markforged executives.

"Markforged's Global Partner Summit is a fantastic event," said Sandro Festa, COO at 3DZ, "There's always the opportunity to share ideas with partners from all over the world, as well as learn about new applications and new industries. It's always great to chat face-to-face with the management team, it makes the meeting a special one."

"The Markforged Partner Summit is a great opportunity for resellers to network face-to-face with the Markforged staff and industry peers," said Paul Rudin, VP of Digital Manufacturing at Hawk Ridge Systems. "The Summit provides an opportunity to dig a little deeper into technology discussions or meet with executives to discuss business growth strategies. Hawk Ridge Systems always looks forward to the annual Partner Summit where our staff attends the various breakout sessions that cover all major topics. It's an investment that we make to grow our business."

Markforged is the leader in metal and continuous carbon fiber 3D printing and a 100% channel company that's dedicated to building strong partnerships with VARs with continuously investing in the team. And with hundreds of partners in more than 50 countries, the company has been successful in bringing its technology to more than 10,000 users.

