SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Carbon Black, Inc. to VMware, Inc. is Fair to Shareholders

To: All Persons or Entities who purchased Carbon Black, Inc. ("Carbon Black" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:CBLK) stock prior to August 22, 2019 .

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the sale of Carbon Black to VMware, Inc. ("VMware") (NYSE:VMW). Under the terms of the deal, VMware will acquire Carbon Black in an all cash transaction for $26 per share.



https://www.zlk.com/mna/carbon-black-inc





The Carbon Black merger investigation concerns whether the Board of Carbon Black breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders by failing to adequately shop the Company before agreeing to enter into this transaction, and whether VMware is underpaying for Carbon Black shares, thus unlawfully harming Carbon Black shareholders.

