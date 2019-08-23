Veritas Farms Heads to Boston for National Association of Chain Drug Stores Total Store Expo - August 24-26, 2019

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Aug. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAIWIRE -- Veritas Farms, Inc. (OTCQB:VFRM), a vertically integrated agribusiness focused on the production of full spectrum hemp oil products with naturally occurring cannabinoids, is pleased to announce that the Company will exhibit and participate in 1-on-1 meetings with regional and national chain drug store buyers at the 2019 Total Store Expo at The Boston Convention and Exhibition Center from August 24-26, 2019.



The National Association of Chain Drug Stores (NACDS) Total Store Expo is the industry's largest gathering of its most influential leaders. Over 300 regional and national drug, food, mass market, and value chains representing over 197,000 stores are expected to participate.



The Total Store Expo format includes a formal business program featuring renowned experts and speakers. The Expo also includes a variety of Insight Sessions which features industry experts and panels on some of today's most important issues. These sessions are followed by meetings between retailers and exhibitors in the exhibit hall.



Veritas Farms will also participate in the highly acclaimed Meet the Market, a value-added program open to select exhibitors with new products and services. This opportunity guarantees appointments with key retail buyers in our category through a series of 10-minute pre-set meetings on the day prior to the opening of the exhibit hall.





Mike Krouskos, V.P. of Channel Development at Veritas Farms, commented, "The NACDS Total Store Expo's format provides a unique opportunity to interact face-to-face and network with buyers, category managers, executives, and other decision makers from across the country. We plan to take full advantage of these meetings to continue conversations with existing retail customers as well as begin conversations on the Veritas Farms™ brand with new potential partners."



For additional information about the 2019 Total Store Expo, visit https://tse.nacds.org/.



Veritas Farms™ brand full spectrum hemp extract products can be found at several leading online and brick-and-mortar retailers across the United States. For a complete listing of retailers and to purchase Veritas Farms™ products online, visit www.theveritasfarms.com.

About Veritas Farms, Inc.

Veritas Farms, Inc. (OTCQB:VFRM) is a vertically integrated agribusiness focused on producing superior quality, whole plant, full spectrum hemp oils and extracts containing naturally occurring cannabinoids. The Company currently owns and operates a 140-acre farm and production facilities in Pueblo, Colorado, and is registered with the Colorado Department of Agriculture to grow industrial hemp. The Company markets and sells products under its Veritas Farms™ brand and manufactures private label products for a number of leading distributors and retailers.

Veritas Farms™ brand full spectrum hemp oil products include vegan capsules, tinctures, formulations for sublingual applications and infused edibles, lotions, salves, and oral syringes in a variety of size formats and flavors. All Veritas Farms™ brand products are third-party laboratory tested for strength and purity. The Company files periodic reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be viewed at www.sec.gov.

For additional information and online product purchase, visit www.theveritasfarms.com.

