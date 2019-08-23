Parcel Pending's BOPIL™ Locker Solutions Help Retailers Maximize Revenue at NACDS 2019

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parcel Pending , the global leader of package delivery solutions with over 1.5 million packages successfully delivered monthly in over 48 states and Canada, will be showcasing its Buy Online, Pick-Up In Locker™ (BOPIL) solutions at booth #1043 at NACDS 2019 this weekend in Boston. BOPIL streamlines, simplifies and supercharges the Buy Online, Pick-Up In-Store (BOPIS) process for retailers thereby saving valuable staff time, improving the customer experience and maximizing overall revenue.



BOPIS is a fast-growing trend among retailers and consumers. In fact, studies show that consumer adoption for BOPIS has increased by 47 percent year-over-year, and 90 percent of retailers have committed to a BOPIS solution by 2021.

"Consumers want the goods they order online to be available immediately and the pick-up process to be seamless and that is where our BOPIL retail solution comes into play. BOPIL is specifically designed to make the retrieval of customers' online orders – be it pharmaceutical prescriptions or medications, cosmetics and more - fast, easy and convenient," stated Lori A. Torres, CEO and Founder of Parcel Pending. "We offer refrigerated and fully customizable locker options to address the many unique needs of retailers and their customers."

Top Benefits of BOPIL Include:

Maximize Revenue by driving foot traffic and impulse purchases via promotions & co-op strategies

by driving foot traffic and impulse purchases via promotions & co-op strategies Improve Operational Efficiency by allowing retail staff to better engage with and serve customers

by allowing retail staff to better engage with and serve customers Enhance Customer Experiences with a quick, easy & convenient pick-up process that drives loyalty

The way BOPIL works is simple. Once an online retail order is fulfilled, the items are placed into one of the Parcel Pending lockers located at the store. Customers are then instantly notified by text, email or push notification and provided with a unique code that they can type or scan at the locker kiosk. They can then quickly and easily pick up their order at their convenience by simply entering their unique code into the locker without the friction or frustration of wait times related to analog (antiquated) BOPIS solutions.

What's more is that all deliveries and customer pick-ups are monitored, tracked and verified by Parcel Pending's built-in cameras and infrared scanners to guarantee safety and security.

Visit Parcel Pending booth #1043 at NACDS to learn more about their retail locker solutions.

About Parcel Pending

Founded in 2013, Parcel Pending is the global leader of package delivery solutions for multifamily communities, retailers, homebuilders, commercial properties and universities. With over 1.5 million packages successfully delivered monthly in over 48 states and Canada, Parcel Pending offers a wide range of package management solutions that ensure the simple and secure delivery and retrieval of packages and online orders.

Specifically, for retailers Parcel Pending offers an innovative BOPIL™ (Buy Online Pick-up in Locker) solution that helps retailers streamline and supercharge their Buy Online, Pick-Up In Store (BOPIS) process while also driving in-store customer engagement, improving their customer experiences and increasing revenue opportunities.

To learn more about Parcel Pending's BOPIL solutions, visit www.ParcelPending.com.

