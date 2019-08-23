Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. to Participate in 25th Annual G.research Aerospace & Defense Conference on September 5

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) today announced that it will participate in the G.research Aerospace & Defense Conference being held on September 5, 2019 in New York City.



Chief Executive Officer and President Eileen Drake is scheduled to present at 9 a.m. EDT / 6 a.m. PDT on Thursday, September 5. She will be joined at the conference by Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Paul Lundstrom. A live webcast of the presentation and associated slide deck can be accessed through the company's website at http://ir.aerojetrocketdyne.com/events-and-presentations during the presentation, and will be archived for 90 days.

