Westland Insurance Group acquires First West Insurance Services

SURREY, British Columbia, Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westland Insurance Group Ltd. is pleased to announce the acquisition of First West Insurance Services, a subsidiary of First West Credit Union, effective Sept. 30, 2019. BMO Capital Markets acted as financial advisor to Westland and KPMG Corporate Finance acted as financial advisor to First West.

"First West Insurance Services is a landmark acquisition for Westland," says Jason Wubs, CEO of Westland Insurance Group Ltd. "They are a pillar in the communities they serve and have built a client-centric culture that is perfectly aligned with Westland's core values."

First West Insurance Services provides personal, auto and business insurance in British Columbia under three regional divisions: Envision Insurance in the Lower Mainland, Valley First Insurance in the Okanagan, Similkameen and Thompson valleys and Island Savings Insurance on Vancouver Island and the Gulf islands.

"We were thrilled to find a partner like Westland Insurance," says Launi Skinner, CEO of First West Credit Union. "We believe Westland is perfectly poised to realize the incredible potential of our insurance teams and provide the best possible service for our insurance customers in B.C."

Westland Insurance will add 300 employees and 36 offices from First West Insurance Services in British Columbia, expanding its reach to 110 locations in 56 communities across the province. Post-acquisition, Westland will have nearly 1,500 employees and more than 130 offices in British Columbia, Alberta and Saskatchewan.

"We are excited to introduce the First West Insurance Services team to the Westland family and further strengthen our community presence in British Columbia, as well as add to our broader capabilities as an organization," says Wubs.

About Westland Insurance Group

Westland Insurance Group is a client-focused and community-based Property & Casualty insurance brokerage established in 1980 in Ladner, B.C. The company is one of Canada's largest independent P&C insurance distributors with over 90 offices throughout British Columbia, Alberta and Saskatchewan. Westland is considered a leader in home, business, farm and auto insurance.

About First West Credit Union

First West Credit Union offers members the financial strength, comprehensive product selection and extended branch network of a large financial institution while maintaining local brand identities and a unique grassroots approach to service. Led by Launi Skinner, First West is British Columbia's third largest credit union with nearly $10 billion in assets, nearly 250,000 members and approximately 1,750 employees. It operates 50 branches throughout the province under the Envision Financial, Valley First and Island Savings divisions.

Media Contacts:

Westland Insurance Group Ltd.

Steve Sache, Executive Vice President, Retail Operations

604-543-7788

communications@westlandinsurance.ca

www.westlandinsurance.ca

First West Credit Union

Meredith Birchall-Spencer

Communications Manager

250-487-7335

mediarelations@firstwestcu.ca