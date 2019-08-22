H&R Block Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 26 cents per share, payable October 1, 2019, to shareholders of record as of September 13, 2019.



H&R Block has paid quarterly dividends consecutively since the company went public in 1962.

About H&R Block

