nLIGHT, Inc. Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference

VANCOUVER, Wash., Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR), a global leader in high-power semiconductor and fiber lasers, today announced that Scott Keeney, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the D.A. Davidson 18th Annual Technology Conference in New York, NY on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 11:05 a.m. Eastern Time.



The presentation will be webcast live and a recording will be available for a limited time at the investor relations section of the company's website at http://nlight.net/company/investors .

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc. is a leading provider of high-power semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, aerospace and defense applications. Our lasers are changing not only the way things are made but also the things that can be made. Headquartered in Vancouver, Washington, nLIGHT employs over 1,100 people with operations in the U.S., China and Finland. For more information, please visit www.nlight.net .

For more information contact:

Jason Willey

Investor Relations and Corporate Development

nLIGHT, Inc.

(360) 567-4890

jason.willey@nlight.net