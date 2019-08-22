Market Overview

SPX to Present at the Midwest IDEAS Conference on August 29th in Chicago

Globe Newswire  
August 22, 2019 4:15pm   Comments
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPX Corporation (NYSE:SPXC) announced today that Paul Clegg, Vice President, Investor Relations and Communications, will present at the Midwest IDEAS Conference on Thursday, August 29th, 2019, in Chicago, IL. SPXC's presentation will begin at 7:55 am CT, will be webcast live and may be accessed at the conference website, www.IDEASConferences.com, or in the Investor Relations section of SPX's website www.spx.com. A replay of the webcast will be accessible on the website for approximately 30 days.

About IDEAS Investor Conferences: The mission of the IDEAS Conferences is to provide independent regional venues for quality companies to present their investment merits to an influential audience of investment professionals. The IDEAS Investor Conferences are held annually in Boston, Chicago and Dallas and are produced by Three Part Advisors, LLC. Additional information about the events can be located at www.IDEASConferences.com.

About SPX Corporation:  SPX Corporation is a supplier of highly engineered products and technologies, holding leadership positions in the HVAC, detection and measurement, and engineered solutions markets. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX Corporation had approximately $1.4 billion in annual revenue in 2018 and approximately 4,000 employees in about 17 countries. SPX Corporation is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "SPXC." For more information, please visit www.spx.com.

SOURCE SPX Corporation.

Investor and Media Contacts:
Paul Clegg, VP, Investor Relations and Communications
Phone:  980-474-3806
E-mail: spx.investor@spx.com

Pat Uotila, Manager, Investor Relations
Phone:  980-474-3806
E-mail: spx.investor@spx.com

