SurveyMonkey Hosts Second Annual Virtual Curiosity Conference

WHAT: SurveyMonkey (NASDAQ:SVMK) is hosting its second annual virtual conference to discuss how businesses can use customer, employee and market feedback to drive growth and innovation. From thought-provoking keynotes and in-depth tracks in HR, Marketing, CX, Market Research, and Education, to valuable online networking opportunities, speakers will discuss survey best practices, tips for how to surface insights to influence business decisions, and what it means for organizations to win in the feedback economy.

SurveyMonkey's mission is to power the curious, and this conference is designed to help organizations around the world to transform feedback into business intelligence.

WHO: Keynote speakers include SurveyMonkey CEO Zander Lurie and VP of Product Sam Bufton. Tune in for additional talks from Box's Head of Customer Experience Chase Zenger, Lyft's VP of Customer Experience and Trust Mary Winfield, Celadon's VP of Marketing Whitney Boyer, Cuisinart's Senior Consumer Insights Manager Julie Levine, and SiriusDecisions Senior Research Analyst Cheri Keith, who will participate on panel discussions on marketing, customer experience, HR and market research.

SurveyMonkey Director of Research Sarah Cho will also lead a best practices session to help professionals with tips and insights on improving responses and collecting data that adds value throughout your organization.

World-known corporate HR, training, talent management, recruiting, leadership, and workplace analyst, Josh Bersin, will speak on how to build a culture of feedback.

WHEN: Wednesday, September 18 - Thursday, September 19, 2019 10:00 am - 12:15 pm PT WHERE: Register for this virtual event online here .

