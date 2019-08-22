Inovalon to Present at the Citi 2019 Global Technology Conference

BOWIE, Md., Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV), a leading provider of cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare, today announced that Keith Dunleavy, M.D., chief executive officer and chairman of the board, and Jonathan Boldt, chief financial officer of Inovalon, will present at the Citi 2019 Global Technology Conference held at the New York Hilton Midtown Hotel in New York City September 4 – 6, 2019.



The presentation will take place at 9:30 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, September 5, 2019. Investors may access a live audio webcast of the presentation on the Investor Relations section of Inovalon's website at www.inovalon.com . An archived version will remain posted for a limited time.

About Inovalon

Inovalon is a leading provider of cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. Through the Inovalon ONE® Platform, Inovalon brings to the marketplace a national-scale capability to interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem, aggregate and analyze data in real-time, and empower the application of resulting insights to drive meaningful impact at the point of care. Leveraging its platform, unparalleled proprietary datasets, and industry-leading subject matter expertise, Inovalon enables better care, efficiency, and financial performance across the healthcare ecosystem. From health plans and provider organizations, to pharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostics companies, Inovalon's unique achievement of value is delivered through the effective progression of "Turning Data into Insight, and Insight into Action®." Supporting thousands of clients, including 24 of the top 25 U.S. health plans and 22 of the top 25 global pharma companies, Inovalon's technology platforms and analytics are informed by data pertaining to more than 976,000 physicians, 535,000 clinical facilities, 278 million Americans, and nearly 46 billion medical events. For more information, visit www.inovalon.com .

Contact: