Crane Market to Witness a CAGR of 5.6%; Uses of Cranes in Applications Across Diverse Industries Will Fuel Demand, says Fortune Business Insights

Pune, Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global crane will expand considerably in the coming years due to recent technological advancements in manufacturing of cranes. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled " Crane Market : Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026," the market was valued at US$ 32.90 Bn in 2018. Fortune Business Insights has predicted that the market will reach US$ 50.75 Bn by 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 5.6%.

The expansive construction business contributed to the demand for cranes across the world. Recent technological advancements in manufacturing of cranes have led to a rising adoption across the world. Additionally, the improvements in crane designs and operational efficacies will fuel the demand for cranes across the world. The demand for cranes has increased drastically in recent years due to applications across diverse industries such as machinery, construction, marine, and transportation. Furthermore, advancements in variants of crane such as improved designs, high lift power, low fuel consumption, and electric-operated cranes will favor the growth of the global Crane Market in the forthcoming years.



Browse Complete Report Details with Table of Content and Figures:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/crane-market-101168





Accelerated Product Launches Will Boost the Market

The high demand for cranes in several industries has encouraged companies to come up with newer products. In addition to product launches, the advent of technologically advanced cranes has laid the foundations for growth of the global Crane Market companies. The growing applications of cranes have also yielded several product launches in recent years. The trends of application-oriented cranes have enabled strong market figures on a global scale. In 2019, Manitowoc announced the launch of three new versions of crane, each one of which was an upgrade from its previous versions. The increasing number of companies will contribute to the overall crane industry growth in recent years. Fortune Business Insights states that Manitowoc's latest products will constitute an increase in the global crane market value in the forthcoming years.

Advent of Electric-operated Cranes Will Enable Growth

There has been a growing awareness regarding environment-friendly vehicles and reducing the overall fuel consumption in recent years. Due to this, companies are focusing on manufacturing vehicles with minimum emission and less fuel consumption. The advent of electric-operated vehicles will help the companies generate plenty of crane market revenue, based solely on manufacturing and sales of electric-operated vehicles. The adoption of electric-operated vehicles will offer huge platforms for the growth for companies operating in the crane manufacturing industry.



Sample PDF https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/crane-market-101168





Fortune Business Insights highlights a few of the leading crane market companies of recent years. Fortune Business Insights provides a detailed analysis of the exceptional strategies that these companies have adopted in recent years. Besides, analyzing the business strategies, Fortune Business Insights signifies the impact of product launches by major companies on the global market. Some of the prominent companies that are currently operating in the global crane market are Konecranes, Manitowoc Company, Inc, Tadano Ltd, Komatsu Ltd, Terex Corporation, Liebherr Group, Hitachi Construction Machinery Europe NV, Demag Cranes & Components GmbH, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd, XCMG Group, and Caterpillar Inc.

Some of The Key Companies Profiled In The Report

Konecranes

Manitowoc Company, Inc

Tadano Ltd

Komatsu Ltd

Terex Corporation

Liebherr Group

Hitachi Construction Machinery Europe NV

Demag Cranes & Components GmbH

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd

XCMG Group

Caterpillar Inc



Table of Content:

Introduction

Definition, By Segment Research Approach Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights

Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Price Trend Analysis Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Global Crane Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

By Product Type (Value) Mobile Fixed Marine By End-User Industry (Value) Construction Mining Industrial Oil & Gas Others By Geography (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Latin America



Competitive Analysis

Strategic Recommendations



Request for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/crane-market-101168





Browse Related Reports:

Excavators Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Type (Mini/Compact Excavator, Crawler Excavator, Wheeled Excavator, Other Excavator), By End-use Industry (Construction, Forestry & Agriculture, Mining, Others) And Geography Forecast till 2026

Construction Equipment Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Equipment Type (Earthmoving Equipment, Material Handling Equipment & Cranes, Concrete Equipment, and others), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), and Geography Forecast till 2026

Telescopic Handlers Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Types (Compact Telescopic Handlers, High lift Telescopic Handlers, High load Telescopic Handlers), By Technology (Hybrid, Electric, Combustion), By Lift Height (Less than 5 meters, 5-15 meters, more than 15 meters), By Lift Capacity (Less than 3 tons, 3-10 tons, more than 10 tons), By End-User Industry (Construction, Forestry, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026

Motor Graders Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Type (Rigid Frame, Articulated Frame), By Capacity (Small Motor Graders (80 – 150 HP), Medium Motor Graders (150 – 300 HP), Large Motor Graders (Above 300 HP)), By Application (Construction, Mining, Forestry & Agriculture, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026

Dump Trucks Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Type (Articulated, Rigid), By End Use Application (Mining, Construction, Waste Management, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026

About us:

Fortune Business Insights offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.