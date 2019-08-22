PayScale Announces Compference19 Keynote Speakers for Event Focused on Helping Employers Communicate More Effectively with Employees About Pay

SEATTLE, Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today PayScale, Inc ., the leader in modern compensation data and software, announced the keynote speakers for its annual customer event— Compference —which will be held in Minneapolis, Minnesota this year on September 26 and 27. More than 500 attendees, including executives, HR leaders and compensation professionals, will gather at the Hilton Minneapolis to hear from thought leaders and learn how pay can become a strategic differentiator at their company.



This year, PayScale has assembled a stellar lineup of keynote speakers to inspire attendees to think creatively about how they approach compensation decisions and communication. Compference19 keynote speakers include:

Meggie Palmer, Diversity and Inclusion Speaker and Journalist – Palmer is on a mission to close the gender pay gap and launched PepTalkHer, an app designed to help women know their value and better negotiate in the workplace. She is a high-energy leader, facilitator and inspirational speaker who travels globally, helping companies increase diversity at their organizations. Palmer's keynote will show how a company's pay culture can retain female leaders and foster a more inclusive workforce.

Natalie Nixon, President of Figure 8 Thinking – Dr. Nixon is a strategy and innovation expert, as well as a published author of Strategic Design Thinking and has also written for INC. Magazine. She advises leaders on creative approaches for cultural change and process transformation to better achieve business goals and create an environment for more satisfied employees. Dr. Nixon will be presenting on the future of work and how HR professionals can leverage technology to focus on the human connection and ensure their people feel valued.

Bobbi McPherson, Chief People Officer, US Olympic & Paralympic Committee – McPherson has a breadth of experience helping companies use compensation as a strategic lever during periods of transformation. She will share her experiences of maintaining a compensation philosophy and framework during corporate acquisitions, IPOs and, most recently, at the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee during a time of cultural transformation. McPherson will be speaking on reinforcing culture change through total rewards.

Platon, Master Storyteller and Award-Winning Photographer – Platon challenges: Can you learn to read a room? Are we able to break down the barriers to human interaction by listening to body language to make personal connections? The acute awareness and receptiveness at the core of humanity can unlock the secrets of effective communication. Award-Winning Photographer Platon shares insight and stories around tapping into the guiding principles of the human compass and the true north of leadership. He maps the labyrinth of meaning and understanding called communication – the infinite yet controllable signals of messaging that occur before any words have fallen. Platon is currently on the board for Arts and Culture at the World Economic Forum and serves as a steward for the Economic Growth and Social Inclusion Initiative.

Compference explores relevant and challenging topics impacting organizations such as pay equity, workforce diversity and pay transparency. This year's theme—"Own Your Comp Story"—underscores the importance of a strong pay brand in attracting and retaining employees. Research from PayScale's Compensation Best Practices Report shows that only one in five employees feels fairly paid. This finding highlights the need for employers to ensure their people understand how pay decisions are made at the company, so they feel good about their deal.

Compference provides an opportunity to network with industry peers and challenge assumptions about how compensation has always been done. Compference also provides hands-on compensation guidance for employers as they develop programs to recruit new talent and to retain their best employees. Attendees may be eligible to earn SHRM, HRCI and World at Work credits by participating in the event. A pre-conference workshop on September 25 will offer attendees an intimate setting with PayScale's product experts to learn how to apply compensation best practices to their organizations.

For more information about Compference19, including event registration details, keynote presentations and breakout sessions, please visit: https://www.payscale.com/compference

