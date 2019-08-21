Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Kearny Financial Corp. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Globe Newswire  
August 21, 2019 6:00pm   Comments
Share:

FAIRFIELD, N.J., Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ GS: KRNY) (the "Company"), the holding company of Kearny Bank (the "Bank"), announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share to stockholders of record as of September 4, 2019, payable on September 18, 2019.

About Kearny Financial Corp.
Kearny Financial Corp. is the parent company of Kearny Bank which operates from its administrative headquarters in Fairfield, New Jersey, and a total of 48 retail branch offices located throughout northern and central New Jersey and Brooklyn and Staten Island, New York.   At June 30, 2019, Kearny Financial Corp. had approximately $6.7 billion in total assets.

For further information contact:
Craig L. Montanaro, President and Chief Executive Officer, or
Keith Suchodolski, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Kearny Financial Corp.
(973) 244-4500

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga