Northrop Grumman Board Declares Quarterly Dividend

Globe Newswire  
August 21, 2019 5:45pm   Comments
FALLS CHURCH, Va., Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.32 per share on Northrop Grumman common stock, payable Sept. 25, 2019, to shareholders of record as of the close of business Sept. 9, 2019.

Northrop Grumman is a leading global security company providing innovative systems, products and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, C4ISR, space, strike, and logistics and modernization to customers worldwide. Please visit news.northropgrumman.com and follow us on Twitter, @NGCNews, for more information.

Contact:         Tim Paynter (Media)
                      703-280-2720
                      tim.paynter@ngc.com

                      Todd Ernst (Investors)
                      703-280-4535
                      todd.ernst@ngc.com

 

