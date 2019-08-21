Intrommune Therapeutics Receives Formulation Patent Notice of Allowance

New York, Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrommune Therapeutics , a New York-based biotechnology company developing a patient-friendly treatment platform for peanut and other food allergies, is pleased to announce that the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a Notice of Allowance for its patent application titled, "Toothpaste for Delivery of Allergens to the Oral Mucosa." This patent strengthens and extends protection of Intrommune's oral mucosal immunotherapy (OMIT) platform.

"When issued, this patent will strengthen the 21 previously-issued patents claiming compositions and methods of use from Intrommune's global IP portfolio for the OMIT platform," said Michael Nelson, CEO, Intrommune Therapeutics. "Prosecution continues for Intrommune's OMIT patent applications and additional issuances are expected in the coming months."

OMIT enables consistent delivery of allergy immunotherapy while a user brushes their teeth. Intrommune Therapeutics obtained world-wide rights from Allovate Therapeutics to develop the OMIT platform for the treatment of food allergies (including peanut allergy). Over 15 million people in the U.S. and 17 million in Europe suffer from food allergies. There is currently no FDA approved treatment for any food allergy.

"The allowance of this new patent is important because it will be the first patent to be examined and issued from a family of applications that focus on formulating OMIT toothpaste in a manner that can accept and stabilize allergenic food proteins, such as from peanut, egg, and milk," said Erick Berglund, PhD, CSO of Intrommune Therapeutics. "It adds additional validation of the novelty of the OMIT platform and, accordingly, supports the commercial value of Intrommune's planned pipeline of food allergy therapy products."

Intrommune's lead product, INT301, is being developed for the treatment of peanut allergies. INT301's unique formulation is designed to desensitize an individual with peanut allergy using a toothpaste delivery system, protecting them in the event of accidental peanut exposure. More than 3 million people, including an estimated 1.7 million children, have peanut allergy in the U.S. If approved, INT301 has the potential to be the first allergy immunotherapy treatment that easily integrates into a person's daily routine as both first line and long-term maintenance therapy for peanut allergy.

The OMIT platform is expected to improve allergy immunotherapy by increasing the precision of treatment delivery and promoting treatment adherence. OMIT delivers immunotherapy to the oral mucosa, which has the highest likelihood of initiating allergy desensitization. Targeted delivery of medication is expected to decrease the rate of side effects linked to swallowing food allergy proteins, including eosinophilic esophagitis, gastrointestinal discomfort and potentially life-threatening anaphylaxis that requires the use of emergency epinephrine.





About Oral Mucosal Immunotherapy

Oral mucosal immunotherapy (OMIT) uses a specially formulated toothpaste to stabilize and deliver allergenic proteins to immunologically active areas of the oral cavity with the greatest potential for allergy desensitization. Success with allergy immunotherapy hinges on consistent exposure of a patient's immune system to gradually "desensitize" the patient to the specific allergy trigger over time. OMIT promises advantages over other approaches to allergy immunotherapy due to its targeted delivery, simplified administration, and support of reliable, long-term adherence.

About Intrommune Therapeutics

Intrommune, dedicated to improving and protecting the lives of people with food allergy, is developing the revolutionary oral mucosal immunotherapy (OMIT) treatment platform for food allergies. OMIT is a long-term, patient-friendly immunotherapy for the 220 million people, including more than 9 million adults and 6 million children in the U.S., who suffer from life-altering food allergies. Intrommune's lead product, INT301, is expected to be a safe, effective and convenient therapy for patients who suffer from peanut allergy. There is no FDA-approved treatment for peanut allergy or any other food allergy.

For more information on Intrommune Therapeutics, please follow the link to http://www.intrommune.com . A global investment community of accredited angel investors, Keiretsu Forum, has engaged in a thorough diligence process with Intrommune and has issued a positive report. To access this report, please visit: http://www.intrommune.com/keiretsu-dd

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

