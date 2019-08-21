Alberta Installs First Roadside Memorial Sign To Honour Victim of Impaired Driving

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On August 23rd, Alberta's first roadside memorial sign for a victim of impaired driving will be unveiled to honour the memory of Alfred Benary.



Alfred died in October 2015, from injuries sustained a couple of weeks earlier in a crash caused by an impaired driver.

The crash site, on Highway 22 just north of Highway 1, will be the location for the sign, which will feature Alfred's name and MADD Canada's iconic red ribbon. The sign will serve as a symbol of remembrance and a reminder to the public about the dangers of driving impaired.

Alfred's wife, Adele Dirks, daughters Deanna Dirks and Ashleigh Dirks, and other family members will join Alberta Minister of Transportation, the Honourable Ric McIver, and MADD Canada for the unveiling of the sign on Friday.

Media are invited to attend the sign unveiling and hear from special guests.

Date: Friday, August 23 Time: 10 a.m. Location: Highway 22 just north of Highway 1 Special Guests: Members of the Benary and Dirks families

The Honourable Ric McIver, Alberta Minister of Transportation and Deputy House Leader

Inspector Jason Graw, Alberta Sheriffs Branch, South Region – Traffic Operations

Senior Constable Spencer Rusk, Calgary Police Service Traffic Unit

Adam Loria, Calgary Emergency Medical Services

Andrew Murie, MADD Canada Chief Executive Officer

Roadside memorial signs are a powerful and lasting way to honour victims and to remind motorists about the tragic consequences of impaired driving. MADD Canada thanks Alfred's family for their courage, and the Government of Alberta for their leadership in establishing a roadside memorial for victims of impaired driving.

