Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

MERGER ALERT – PSDO and AVDR: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies

Globe Newswire  
August 21, 2019 12:26pm   Comments
Share:

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that investigations have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.

Presidio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSDO)
Merger Announcement: August 14, 2019
Transaction Details: Under the terms of the deal, Presidio stockholders will receive $16.00 in cash for each share of Presidio common stock they own.

To learn more about the PSDO investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/presidio-inc

Avedro, Inc. (NASDAQGM: AVDR) 
Merger Announcement: August 7, 2019
Transaction Details: Under the terms of the deal, for each share of Avedro common stock they own, Avedro shareholders will receive an exchange ratio equivalent of 0.365 shares of Glaukos stock.

To learn more about the AVDR investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/avedro-inc

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga