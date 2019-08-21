Market Overview

MERGER ALERT – ABDC, WAIR, and DFRG: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies

Globe Newswire  
August 21, 2019 12:23pm   Comments
NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that investigations have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.

Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC)
Merger Announcement: August 13, 2019
Transaction Details: Under the terms of the deal, shareholders will receive a total of $3.1784 in cash and 0.4041 shares of Crescent BDC common stock for each share of Alcentra they hold.

To learn more about the ABDC investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/alcentra-capital-corporation

Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR
Merger Announcement: August 9, 2019
Transaction Details: Under the terms of the deal, Wesco shareholders would receive $11.05 per share in cash.

To learn more about the WAIR investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/wesco-aircraft-holdings-inc

Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG
Merger Announcement: June 24, 2019
Transaction Details: Under the terms of the deal, affiliates of L Catterton will acquire the Company in an all cash transaction, and Del Frisco's stockholders will receive $8.00 per share.

To learn more about the DFRG investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/del-friscos-restaurant-group-inc

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

