MERGER ALERT – ABDC, WAIR, and DFRG: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that investigations have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.

Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC)

Merger Announcement: August 13, 2019

Transaction Details: Under the terms of the deal, shareholders will receive a total of $3.1784 in cash and 0.4041 shares of Crescent BDC common stock for each share of Alcentra they hold.

To learn more about the ABDC investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/alcentra-capital-corporation

Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR)

Merger Announcement: August 9, 2019

Transaction Details: Under the terms of the deal, Wesco shareholders would receive $11.05 per share in cash.

To learn more about the WAIR investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/wesco-aircraft-holdings-inc

Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG)

Merger Announcement: June 24, 2019

Transaction Details: Under the terms of the deal, affiliates of L Catterton will acquire the Company in an all cash transaction, and Del Frisco's stockholders will receive $8.00 per share.

To learn more about the DFRG investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/del-friscos-restaurant-group-inc

