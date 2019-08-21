Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

CADE INVESTIGATION UPDATE: Hagens Berman Reminds Cadence Bancorp. (CADE) Investors of Ongoing Investigation

Globe Newswire  
August 20, 2019 8:09pm   Comments
Share:

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP reminds investors in Cadence Bancorp. (NYSE:CADE) of the firm's investigation of possible disclosure violations related to the Company's deteriorating asset quality.

If you invested in Cadence Bancorp. before July 22, 2019 and suffered losses or have information that may assist the firm's investigation contact Hagens Berman:

https://www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/CADE

or contact Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm's investigation, by calling 510-725-3000 or emailing

CADE@hbsslaw.com.

The investigation centers on whether Cadence Bancorp. and its senior management misrepresented the Company's underwriting practices and credit quality and risk profile of its loan portfolios.

More specifically, on July 22, 2019, the Company delivered disappointing second-quarter earnings due to higher credit costs, including net charge-offs of $18.6 million and loan provisions of $28.9 million.

The "disappointing credit results" shocked the market, as shares of Cadence Bancorp. tumbled 19% over a single trading day.

"We're focused on investors' losses and the extent to which the Company and current or former senior executives may have misled investors about the bank's loan quality and loan loss reserves," said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Cadence Bancorp. should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program.  Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.  For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email CADE@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys.  The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation.  More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com.  For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 510-725-3000

HB Press Release Logo.jpg

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga