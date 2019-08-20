RMED LOSS NOTICE: ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Announces Investigation of Breaches of Fiduciary Duties By Management of Ra Medical Systems, Inc. – RMED

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential breaches of fiduciary duties by the management of Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED) resulting from allegations that Ra Medical may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

The investigation concerns whether Ra Medical's board of directors breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders, grossly mismanaged Ra Medical, and/or committed abuses of control regarding: (1) Ra Medical's sales practices for its minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system, DABRA, including the qualifications and training of sales personnel; and (2) the production of the DABRA devices.

If you currently own shares of Ra Medical, please visit the firm's website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1590.html . You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com .

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

