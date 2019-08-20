Dogness (International) Corporation Announces Operating Updates

DONGGUAN, China, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dogness (International) Corporation ("Dogness" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:DOGZ), a developer and manufacturer of pet products in China, including smart products, hygiene products, health and wellness products, and leash products, today announced operating updates.



Mr. Aaron (Silong) Chen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Dogness, commented, "We began the second half of our fiscal year with a strong start at the 2019 International Consumer Electronics Show, where our smart products received attention from prominent international media. The momentum helped us establish relationships with prominent distributors such as Chewy.com, Target.com, Walmart.com, electronic product stores such as Best Buy in Canada, furniture stores such as Nebraska Furniture Mart, and a well-known online and retail pet chain store. At the same time, we continued to develop and introduce new products to the market, such as new feeders and a series of cat products. As we close out fiscal 2019, we maintain our optimism in our ability to provide industry-leading pet tech to simplify pet lifestyles, make them more scientific, and enhance the relationship between pets and pet caregivers."

New products

The Company rolled out four new feeders at the 2019 Global Pet Expo in March, including two feeders specifically designed for cats and a series of cat toys.

The new feeders supplement the existing Dogness Smart CAM Feeder that has a camera and is connected to the Dogness App:

Dogness App Feeder: This large feeder has 6/7L capacity and also uses an App to customize feeding schedules for pets. This new feeder is compatible with Alexa for easy integration with smart homes.

Dogness App Feeder Mini: This feeder operates like the Dogness App Feeder but features a smaller capacity and holds about 2 liters of food. As such, it is specially designed for cats and small dogs.

Dogness Programmable Feeder: This large feeder has 6/7L capacity. Users can program the feeding schedule right from the control panel on the feeder without connecting to Wi-Fi.

Dogness Programmable Feeder Mini: This operates like the Dogness Programmable Feeder and features a smaller capacity and holds about 2 liters of food. It is specially designed for cats and small dogs.

With these new feeders, Dogness has created a whole line of feeders to suit different users' needs and price levels.

In addition, to answer the call from the industry for more cat-specific products to meet the trend of increasing cat ownership, Dogness introduced cat toys and portable feeding and drinking solutions.

Marketing

The Company continued to showcase its products at international trade shows around the world, including:

2019 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas on January 8-11, 2019, where the Company was well received by prominent international media including CNN Business, American technology magazine Wired, France's most-watched new network BFM TV, and the U.K.'s design-focused online magazine Design Week.



2019 Global Pet Expo in Orlando on March 20-22, 2019, where the Company exhibited its full suite of smart pet products, including four new feeders and a series of cat toys.

Dogness will also participate at two upcoming trade shows:

SuperZoo 2019 on August 20-22 at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. Dogness will showcase its products at booth 3271.



Pet Fair Asia 2019 on August 21-25 at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre in Shanghai, China. Dogness will exhibit at booth E2B01.

Distribution and sales

As a result of the exposure gained from attendance at prominent global trade shows, the Company established several new distribution relationships. These included Chewy, an online pet product retailer in the U.S., a prominent U.S. kennel club, a leading U.S. pet product chain store that also sells its products online, and a pet product distributor in Panama that supplies to 12 countries in South America. The distributors will provide consumers access to the Company's full suite of smart products and traditional products.



Sales from the new distribution relationships have begun to ramp up. Dogness-branded smart products can now be found online at Chewy, Amazon, Target.com, Walmart.com, and others as mentioned above, and the Company expects a meaningful increase in sales of its smart products in future periods.

Research and development

The Company continues to develop new products and technologies at its main campus and through its minority interests in Linsun Smart Technology Co., Ltd and Dogness Network Technology Co., Ltd. The Company continues to develop pet health and wellness products at its U.S. headquarters in Plano, Texas.

About Dogness

Dogness (International) Corporation was born in 2003 from the belief that pet dogs and cats are important, well-loved family members. Through its smart products, hygiene products, health and wellness products, and leash products, Dogness is able to simplify pet lifestyles, make them more scientific, and enhance the relationship between pets and pet caregivers. The Company ensures industry-leading quality through its fully integrated vertical supply chain and world-class research and development capabilities, which has resulted in over 100 patents and patents pending. Dogness products reach families worldwide through global chain stores and distributors. For more information, please visit: ir.dognesspet.com.

