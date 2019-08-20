Tygart Technology Awarded Potential $49M Contract to Provide Artificial Intelligence Solutions to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

Fairmont, WV, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tygart Technology, Inc., provider of information technology (IT) services and cloud-based artificial intelligence and biometric identification solutions, today announced it has been awarded a contract by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). Tygart will provide advanced Intelligent Automation/Artificial Intelligence (IAAI) solutions to enable the quick development, procurement and adoption of innovative technical solutions. The contract, managed by HHS' Program Support Center, is a potential five-year, $49 million Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract to transform business processes and enhance mission delivery in the federal government.

Under the contract, Tygart will support HHS with new and innovative Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) technologies to automate simplified processes and optimize operational efficiencies. "Tygart looks forward to leveraging our ten-year investment and technical advancements in AI/ML to enhance mission outcomes at HHS and across the federal government," said John Waugaman, President, Tygart Technology.

Tygart has extensive experience designing and supporting creative AI-enabled solutions for

complex customer challenges. For the past three years, Tygart has been supporting the Department of Defense with advancements in AI/ML to enhance force protection operations. Tygart's MXSERVER solution is built on a microservice computing framework that enables organizations to rapidly operationalize ML algorithms at enterprise scale; coupling state-of-the-art algorithms with a high-performance processing platform capable of handling hundreds of millions of files.

About Tygart Technology

Tygart Technology, Inc. delivers a broad spectrum of information technology services and cloud-based artificial intelligence and biometric identification solutions to the U.S. Federal Government. Tygart's support of the U.S. Military, Intelligence Community, Law Enforcement and other security organizations is making the world a safer place through the lawful use of advanced identification and surveillance technology.

For more information, visit www.tygart.com or call 1-304-363-6855.

