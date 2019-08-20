INGREDION NAMES STEPHAN B. TANDA TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

WESTCHESTER, Ill., Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR), a leading global provider of ingredient solutions to diversified industries, today announced the appointment of Stephan B. Tanda to its board of directors, effective August 19. Since 2017, Tanda has served as president and CEO of AptarGroup, Inc. , a global leader in consumer dispensing, active packaging and drug delivery solutions.



"Stephan is an accomplished, experienced leader with a proven track record of successfully delivering strong business results across different industries," said Jim Zallie , Ingredion's president and chief executive officer. "His global perspective and understanding of specialty, value-added products and markets, as well as his highly relevant food industry experience are well aligned to Ingredion as we invest in and grow our specialty ingredient growth platforms to deliver long-term value for our shareholders."

Prior to joining Aptar, Tanda served as an executive managing board director for ten years at Royal DSM NV and oversaw the global nutrition business as well as its pharma joint ventures and business interests in the Americas. Tanda's career spans more than 25 years and includes living in seven countries while working in leadership roles for DuPont, Freudenberg Nonwovens Group and DSM.

"On behalf of the board of directors, I am delighted to welcome Stephan to Ingredion. The search committee was impressed by his global fluency and deep operational and business development experience in food specialities and other complex products. In addition, to his strong engineering and manufacturing background, Stephan's current responsibilities for 14,000 people and more than 50 manufacturing facilities in eighteen countries leading a publicly-traded enterprise will bring rich perspective to our work as a board," said Gregory Kenny , Ingredion's Chairman of the Board.

Tanda earned a degree in plastics engineering from the University of Leoben, Austria. He also earned an MBA from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR), headquartered in the suburbs of Chicago, is a leading global ingredient solutions provider serving customers in more than 120 countries. With annual net sales of nearly $6 billion, the company turns grains, fruits, vegetables and other plant materials into value-added ingredients and biomaterial solutions for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing and other industries. With Ingredion Idea Labs® innovation centers around the world and more than 11,000 employees, the Company develops ingredient solutions to meet consumers' evolving needs by making crackers crunchy, yogurt creamy, candy sweet, paper stronger, and adding fiber to nutrition bars. For more information, visit ingredion.com .

