Pre Print Flexo Presses Market to Reach US$ 9,681.0 Mn by 2026, Improvements in Printing and Packaging of Corrugated Boxes to Propel Growth, says Fortune Business Insights

Pune, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The increasing use of flexographic printing for labelling and packaging is driving the global preprint flexo presses market, predicts Fortune Business Insights in their new report. The report is titled," Pre Print Flexo Presses Market : Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecasts 2019 – 2026". The report foresees the market to witness remarkable growth in the near future on account of increasing demand from end use industries such as food and beverage and e-commerce.

According to the report, the global preprint flexo presses market is anticipated to rise at a steady CAGR of 2.73 % and reach a valuation of US$ 9,681.0 Mn by 2026. Earlier, the market value was worth US$ 7,832.5 Mn in 2018, showing steady growth in the coming years.



Cost-Efficiency of Printing Materials to Boost Market

The increase in demand for high-quality multi-color designs and printing on corrugated boxes and cartons is driving the market for preprint flexo presses. The rising demand for cost-effective and efficient printing including materials such as plastic, non-woven, and woven materials other than simply paper printing is a major factor contributing to the growth of the global preprint flexo presses market in the coming years.

Flexographic printing may also be utilized in industries for printing operations on both sides of the surface materials. The rise in demand for printing in both print media and advertising companies is propelling growth in the preprint flexo presses market. Since flexible packaging offers benefits such as lightweight nature, easy to open and close, and prolonged shelf life, there is surge in demand for preprint flexo press machines. This is further anticipated to increase revenue generation in the global market in future.

The increasing demand for billboards, advertising flexes and other mediums such as magazines, newspapers and books is anticipated to have an indirect influence on the growth of the global market for preprint flexo presses in the forecast period.

Asia Pacific to Witness Faster Growth Owing to Cost Efficient Prices of Printing Machines Offered by Developing Nations

Fortune Business Insights foresees the global preprint flexo presses market to be dominated by North America. This is owing to the large number of corrugated plants that are installing preprint flexo. Their increasing demand is boosting the market in the region. In addition, the growing demand from consumer goods and e-commerce industry is aiding the expansion of the market in the region. Furthermore, the presence of strong players in the region is helping to increase the buying capacity of the printing companies, thus making North America emerge dominant in the coming years.

On the other side, Asia Pacific is anticipated to emerge as the fastest growing region in the forecast period. This is owing to the low-cost of machines for preprinting in local markets in China as compared to the price of printing machines by major players . This cost efficiency is helping the market in Asia Pacific witness the fastest growth rate in the coming years.



Some of the players operating in the global preprint flexo presses market include Guangzhou Keshenglong Carton Packing Machine Co. Ltd, Kuen Yuh Machinery Engineering Co., Ltd, Bosch Rexroth AG, Gallus Ferd. Rüesch AG, Barry-Wehmiller Companies, Mark Andy Inc., Perfect Printgraph Engineers LLP, Koenig & Bauer, SPGPrints B.V., Retroflex Inc., Wind Moeller & Hoelscher Corporation, Bobst, and others.

