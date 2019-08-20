Market Overview

Ahold Delhaize share buyback update

Globe Newswire  
August 20, 2019 2:00am   Comments
Zaandam, the Netherlands, August 20, 2019 – Ahold Delhaize has repurchased 857,700 of Ahold Delhaize common shares in the period from August 12, 2019 up to and including August 16, 2019. The shares were repurchased at an average price of €20.41 per share for a total consideration of €17.5 million. These repurchases were made as part of the €1 billion share buyback program announced on November 13, 2018.

The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 34,251,387 common shares for a total consideration of €738.6 million.

Download the share buyback transactions excel sheet for detailed individual transaction information from www.aholddelhaize.com/en/investors/share-information/share-buy-back-programs/

This press release is issued in connection with the disclosure and reporting obligation set out in Article 2(2) of the EU Regulation that contains technical standards for buyback programs

