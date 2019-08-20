ANHEUSER-BUSCH 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: APPROXIMATELY 24 HOURS REMAIN; FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL AND KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMIND INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV - BUD

NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with large financial interests that they have only until August 20, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Investor losses must relate to purchases of the Company's American Depositary Shares ("ADS") between March 1, 2018 and October 24, 2018. This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.



On October 25, 2018, the Company disclosed its Q3 and 9-month 2018 results, revealing dividends slashed by 50% to "accelerate deleveraging toward our optimal capital structure of around a 2x net debt to EBITDA ratio" contradicting prior positive statements by the Company regarding its deleveraging outlook and financial condition. On this news, the price of Anheuser-Busch's ADS declined approximately 9.5%.

The case is City of Sterling Heights General ERS v. Anheuser-Busch Inbev, 19-cv-5854.

