Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Steppe Gold Announces Director Resignation

Globe Newswire  
August 19, 2019 7:24pm   Comments
Share:

TORONTO, Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steppe Gold Limited (TSX:STGO) (the "Company" or "Steppe Gold") announces that Sheldon Vanderkooy has resigned as a director of the Company.  It is the intention of Triple Flag Mining Finance to recommend a replacement director in due course.

The Company wishes to thank Mr. Vanderkooy for his strong contributions and wise counsel in its first year as a public company. 

ABOUT STEPPE GOLD LTD.

Steppe Gold is a precious metals development company with an aggressive growth strategy to build Steppe Gold into the premier precious metals company in Mongolia. The Company owns 100% of the advanced staged Altan Tsaagan Ovoo Gold Project where a heap leach development has been completed. 

CONTACT INFORMATION

THE COMPANY'S HEAD OFFICE:
Shangri-La office, Suite 1201, Olympic street
19A, Sukhbaatar District 1,
Ulaanbaatar 14241, Mongolia
Tel: +976 7732 1914

TORONTO OFFICE:
90 Adelaide Street. W, Suite 400 Toronto, ON
M5H 3V9,
Canada
Tel: +1 647 697 0577

TRANSFER AGENT:
Lori Winchester
Senior Relationship Manager,
Client Management
Phone: +1 416 607-7898
Cell: +1 416 671-4558
Email: lori.winchester@tmx.com

Steppe Image.png

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga