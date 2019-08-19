Steppe Gold Announces Director Resignation
TORONTO, Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steppe Gold Limited (TSX:STGO) (the "Company" or "Steppe Gold") announces that Sheldon Vanderkooy has resigned as a director of the Company. It is the intention of Triple Flag Mining Finance to recommend a replacement director in due course.
The Company wishes to thank Mr. Vanderkooy for his strong contributions and wise counsel in its first year as a public company.
ABOUT STEPPE GOLD LTD.
Steppe Gold is a precious metals development company with an aggressive growth strategy to build Steppe Gold into the premier precious metals company in Mongolia. The Company owns 100% of the advanced staged Altan Tsaagan Ovoo Gold Project where a heap leach development has been completed.
