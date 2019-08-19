Waterloo Wellington signs onto national suicide prevention project, Roots of Hope

Media Advisory

From Mental Health Commission of Canada and Waterloo Region Suicide Prevention Council

CAMBRIDGE, Ontario, Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tomorrow, the Mental Health Commission of Canada (MHCC) will officially welcome the Waterloo Wellington region as the seventh community to sign onto its national Roots of Hope suicide prevention project.



The five-year partnership aims to significantly reduce suicide rates in the area and will be led by the Waterloo Region Suicide Prevention Council (WRSPC).

Each year, 4,000 people in Canada take their own lives. Roots of Hope addresses Canada's often silent and hidden suicide crisis using evidence-informed approaches, including specialized supports for individuals in need, public education and awareness, means safety, research and evaluation and training for community leaders.

In attendance will be representatives from WRSPC, MHCC as well as Here4Hope and the Waterloo Wellington Local Health Integration Network.

When: Tuesday, August 20, 2019 Time: 3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. (EST) (3:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. – Official Launch and Remarks from the MHCC and participating partners WRSPC and Here4Hope) Where: 750 Coronation Blvd, Cambridge, ON N1R 8E3

Contacts

Relations avec les médias

Commission de la santé mentale du Canada

613-857-0840

media@commissionsantementale.ca

Elisa Brewer-Singh

Executive Director

Waterloo Region Suicide Prevention Council

519-707-1958 ext 2151

ebrewersingh@lutherwood.ca

If you or someone you know are in crisis, please call Here 24/7 at 1-844-437-3247

Related Products

Roots of Hope

https://www.mentalhealthcommission.ca/English/roots-hope

Associated Links

Waterloo Region Suicide Prevention Council

https://wrspc.ca/

CMHA Waterloo Wellington

https://cmhaww.ca/

Waterloo Wellington Local Health Integration Network (LHIN)

www.waterloowellingtonlhin.on.ca

Wellington County

www.wellington.ca

