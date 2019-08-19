MMM Shareholder Alert: Hagens Berman Reminds 3M Shareholders of Firm's Investigation of Board's Wrongdoing

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP reminds long-time shareholders of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) of the firm's investigation of possible wrongdoing by the Company's board of directors.



The firm's investigation focuses on the Board's oversight of 3M's activities related to one of its most lucrative products – polyfluoroalkyl substances ("PFAS"), a man-made chemical now known to be toxic.

Evidence of PFAS's toxicity, 3M's knowledge, and efforts to conceal the dangers from regulators and local residents began to surface in February 2018, when Minnesota's Attorney General released documents showing 3M's decades-long history of suppressing negative information about PFAS. Since this time, the Company has had to shell out over $800 million in fines to the Minnesota AG, defend itself against numerous other State AG suits, and incur significant litigation-related charges all to shareholders' detriment.

"We're focused on whether 3M's Board and its top executives prioritized profit over safety with respect to the Company's PFA-related products," said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.

