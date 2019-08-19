R1 RCM to Present at the Baird 2019 Global Healthcare Conference

CHICAGO, Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM), a leading provider of technology-enabled revenue cycle management services to healthcare providers, today announced its management team will present at the Baird 2019 Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 12:15 pm Eastern Time.



A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of R1's website at r1rcm.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the live webcast.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM is a leading provider of technology-enabled RCM services which transform and solve revenue cycle performance challenges across hospitals, health systems and physician groups. R1's proven and scalable operating models seamlessly complement a healthcare organization's infrastructure, quickly driving sustainable improvements to net patient revenue and cash flows while reducing operating costs and enhancing the patient experience. To learn more visit: r1rcm.com.

