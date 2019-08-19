Market Overview

Atrion Corporation Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend by 15%

Globe Newswire  
August 19, 2019 4:30pm   Comments
ALLEN, Texas, Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atrion Corporation (Nasdaq ATRI) today announced an increase in its quarterly cash dividend from $1.35 per share to $1.55 per share.  Specifically, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $1.55 per share on its outstanding shares of Common Stock.  This dividend will be payable on September 30, 2019 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 16, 2019.

Atrion Corporation develops and manufactures products primarily for medical applications.  The Company's website is www.atrioncorp.com.

Contact:
Jeffery Strickland
Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
(972) 390-9800

Atrion Logo.jpg

