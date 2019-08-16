Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds TRCB, WAIR and DFRG Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

Globe Newswire  
August 16, 2019 4:39pm   Comments
Share:

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Two River Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Two River Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) in relation to the proposed acquisition of the Company by private equity firm OceanFirst Financial Corp.  Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, TRCB shareholders will receive $20.79 for each TRCB share they own.  If you own TRCB shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/two-river-bancorp/

Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by an affiliate of Platinum Equity.  WAIR shareholders will receive $11.05 for each share they own.  If you own WAIR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/wesco-aircraft-holdings-inc/

Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG) in relation to the proposed acquisition of the Company by L Catterton.  DFRG shareholders will receive $8.00 in cash for each share they own.  If you own DFRG shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/del-friscos-restaurant-group-inc/

WeissLaw logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga