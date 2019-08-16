Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds CBM, VSI and NCI Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

Globe Newswire  
August 16, 2019 4:25pm   Comments
Share:

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Cambrex Corp. (NYSE:CBM)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Cambrex Corp. (NYSE:CBM) in relation to the proposed acquisition of the Company by private equity firm Permira Funds.  Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, CBM shareholders will receive $60.00 in cash for each CBM share they own.  If you own CBM shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/cambrex-corp/

Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. (NYSE:VSI)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. (NYSE:VSI) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Liberty Tax, Inc.  VSI shareholders will receive $6.50 for each share they own.  If you own VSI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/vitamin-shoppe-inc/

Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) in relation to the proposed acquisition of the Company by an affiliate of Veritas Capital.  NCI shareholders will receive $28.00 in cash for each share they own.  If you own NCI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/navigant-consulting-inc/

WeissLaw logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga