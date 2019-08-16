SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds CBM, VSI and NCI Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations
If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:
Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY 10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com
Cambrex Corp. (NYSE:CBM)
WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Cambrex Corp. (NYSE:CBM) in relation to the proposed acquisition of the Company by private equity firm Permira Funds. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, CBM shareholders will receive $60.00 in cash for each CBM share they own. If you own CBM shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/cambrex-corp/
Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. (NYSE:VSI)
WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. (NYSE:VSI) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Liberty Tax, Inc. VSI shareholders will receive $6.50 for each share they own. If you own VSI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/vitamin-shoppe-inc/
Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI)
WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) in relation to the proposed acquisition of the Company by an affiliate of Veritas Capital. NCI shareholders will receive $28.00 in cash for each share they own. If you own NCI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/navigant-consulting-inc/