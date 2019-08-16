Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Revolution Lighting Amends Loan and Security Agreement

Globe Newswire  
August 16, 2019 11:00am   Comments
Share:

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVLT) ("Revolution Lighting" or the "Company"), a global provider of advanced LED lighting solutions, announced that on August 15, 2019 the Company entered into a Third Amendment to Forbearance Agreement and Seventeenth Amendment to its loan and security agreement with Bank of America. The Amendment, among other things, extends the previously disclosed forbearance period through January 26, 2020. A copy of the Amendment and a description of its material terms will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission in a Form 8-K in the coming days.

"We appreciate the continued support of Bank of America and their continued willingness to work with us," said Robert V. LaPenta, Chairman, CEO and President, Revolution Lighting Technologies.

About Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc.

Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. is a leader in the design, manufacture, marketing, and sale of LED lighting solutions focusing on the industrial, commercial and government markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Through advanced LED technologies, Revolution Lighting has created an innovative lighting company that offers a comprehensive advanced product platform of high-quality interior and exterior LED lamps and fixtures, including signage and control systems. Revolution Lighting is uniquely positioned to act as an expert partner, offering full service lighting solutions through our operating divisions including Energy Source, Multi-Family and Tri-State LED to transform lighting into a source of superior energy savings, quality light and well-being. Revolution Lighting Technologies markets and distributes its products through a network of regional and national independent sales representatives and distributors, as well as through energy savings companies and national accounts. Revolution Lighting Technologies trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker RVLT. For more information, please visit rvlti.com and connect with the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

RVLT Investor Relations Contact:
Amato and Partners, LLC
Investor Relations Counsel
admin@amatoandpartners.com

RVLT_Logo.png

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga