Medexus Pharmaceuticals Schedules First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Conference Call

MONTREAL, Aug. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (the "Company" or "Medexus") (TSXV:MDP, OTCQB:PDDPF) today announced that it plans to host a conference call at 4:30 PM Eastern Time on Thursday, August 22, 2019 to discuss the Company's financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2019, as well as the Company's corporate progress and other developments.



The conference call will be available via telephone by dialing toll free 844-369-8770 for Canadian and U.S. callers or +1 862-298-0840 for international callers, or on the Company's Investor Events section of the website: https://www.medexus.com/events/ .

A webcast replay will be available on the Company's Investor Events section of the website ( https://www.medexus.com/events/ ) through November 22, 2019. A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately one hour following the call, through August 29, 2019, and can be accessed by dialing 877-481-4010 for Canadian and U.S. callers or +1 919-882-2331 for international callers and entering conference ID: 53404.

About Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Medexus is a leading specialty pharmaceutical company with a strong North American commercial platform. The Company's vision is to provide the best healthcare products to healthcare professionals and patients, through our core values of Quality, Innovation, Customer Service and Teamwork. Medexus Pharmaceuticals is focused on the therapeutic areas of auto-immune disease and pediatrics. The leading products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a unique formulation of methotrexate (auto-pen and pre-filled syringe) designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; and Rupall, an innovative allergy medication with a unique mode of action.

