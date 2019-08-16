Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

The North West Company Inc. Second Quarter Results and Conference Call

Globe Newswire  
August 16, 2019 10:28am   Comments
Share:

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Aug. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX Symbol: NWC): The North West Company Inc. ("North West") will host a conference call for its second quarter results on September 12, 2019 at 7:30 a.m. (Central Time). To access the call, please dial 416-849-3996 or 866-323-9095 with a pass code of 756753. The conference call will be archived and can be accessed, on or before October 12, 2019, by dialing 905-694-9451 or 800-408-3053 with a pass code of 5704416.

Corporate Profile

The North West Company Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a leading retailer of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighbourhoods in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific and the Caribbean. North West operates 246 stores under the trading names Northern, NorthMart, Giant Tiger, Alaska Commercial Company, Cost-U-Less and RiteWay Food Markets and has annualized sales of approximately CAD$2.0 billion.

For further information, please contact: Amanda E. Sutton, Vice President, Legal and Corporate Secretary of The North West Company Inc. at (204) 934-1756, email asutton@northwest.ca.

Visit: www.northwest.ca

20070829-nwf829.jpg

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga