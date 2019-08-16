Cleartronic, Inc.'s (CLRI) Subsidiary ReadyOp Communications, Inc. Announces New Partnership Agreement

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReadyOp Communications, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cleartronic, Inc. (CLRI: OTCPINK) announces the signing of a partnership agreement with an experienced security group to test and market a new gunshot alerting and notification capability designed for schools, buildings, shopping centers, houses of worship and other locations. The technology combines the latest in gunshot detection technology with the power of the alerting and operational command and control of the ReadyOp platform.



ReadyOp Communications, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cleartronic, Inc. (CLRI: OTCPINK) announces the signing of a partnership agreement with an experienced security group to test and market a new gunshot alerting and notification capability designed for schools, buildings, shopping centers, houses of worship and other locations. The technology combines the latest in gunshot detection technology with the power of the alerting and operational command and control of the ReadyOp platform, www.readyop.com.





"We have done some initial testing of our new system in schools with the participation of local police and the results have been excellent. A more formal test to document the results is planned before our market rollout. This technology partnership will enable faster and more complete notification to first responders and other personnel on a by-location basis that gunshots have been detected," said Marc Moore, CEO of Cleartronic, the parent company of ReadyOp Communications.

ReadyOp provides a single, secure location for organizations to consolidate incident and emergency plans, rosters, tasks, roles, groups and more. Each agency through its secure website, plans personnel and roles, emergency operations, callout teams and other groups that may be needed. ReadyOp enables users to communicate and interact quickly and efficiently with each other using voice, text, emails and two-way radios regardless of their location.

Many local, state and federal agencies, hospitals, schools and universities and corporations use ReadyOp for daily operations, incident and emergency response planning, regional fusion and coordination on their continuity of operations planning (COOP), and for event planning and operations. ReadyOp provides the only single platform program for planning, operations, and communications, including two-way radio communications.

ReadyOp's radio interoperability provides clients with true two-way communications within and between radio talk groups regardless of location, radio type, and frequency. Regardless of their location and through an encrypted internet connection, authorized users can extend radio communications to radios, laptops, and smartphones worldwide.

About Cleartronic, Inc.

Cleartronic, Inc., a diversified holding Company, creates and acquires operating subsidiaries with the goal of manufacturing and selling products, services, and integrated systems to government agencies, business enterprises, and the general public. In addition to its ongoing research and development projects, Cleartronic currently has two operating subsidiaries, ReadyOp Communications, Inc. and VoiceInterop, Inc.- www.cleartronic.com , www.voiceinterop.com and www.readyop.com.

