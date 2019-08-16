U.S. Biosimilars Market to Expand at 54.7% CAGR; Increasing Demand from the Unmet Populace to Create Growth Opportunities, says Fortune Business Insights

Pune, Aug. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Biosimilars Market will gain momentum from the increasing government support to adopt biosimilars in the healthcare sectors. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, " Biosimilars Market : U.S. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026," the U.S. Biosimilars Market is projected to reach US$ 17,696.0 Mn by 2026. The report provides valuable insights into the drivers influencing growth of the market. As per the report, the U.S. Biosimilars Market is anticipated to report an impressive CAGR of 54.7% during the forecast period. The report also states that the U.S. market was valued at US$ 436.1 Mn in 2018.



Browse Complete Report Details with Table of Content and Figures:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/u-s-biosimilars-market-100990





Increased Research and Development Initiatives to Drive the Market

Biosimilars are the copies of original products. Due to the high cost of pharmaceutical drugs, healthcare facilities are not accessible to people from every economical stratum. This is where biosimilars come to recuse. Being an identical copy, biosimilars help in treating chronic diseases like cancer and arthritis in an effective manner just as original medications do. The market is likely to grow during the forecast period because of an increasing demand from the masses. Also, a rise in research and development initiatives by prominent organizations have increased market opportunities. This has led to tough competition in the U.S. Biosimilars Market.

Autoimmune Diseases Segment Projected to Dominate the Market in the U.S.

The U.S. Biosimilars Market is classified into three segments, namely, by distribution channel, by disease indication, and by drug class. By distribution channel, the market is grouped into online pharmacy, hospital pharmacy, and retail pharmacy. In terms of disease indication, the market is divided into cancer and autoimmune diseases such as arthritis, neutropenia, psoriasis, and others. In 2018, the autoimmune diseases held a market share of 92.0%. The segment is anticipated to remain in the leading position the U.S. Biosimilars Market during the forecast period. Factors like increasing adoption of biosimilars, rise in the prevalence of autoimmune diseases, and availability of limited drugs are likely to boost the segment. The Centers of Disease Control and Prevention declared that approximately 26% adults are estimated to have arthritis by 2040. This in turn, will increase the demand for biosimilars to treat arthritis. Moreover, treatment of cancer is expensive in the U.S. Combined with this, constant investments in research and development and rise in the adoption of sedentary lifestyle are projected to favor growth of the cancer segment throughout the forecast period in the U.S.

Pfizer Inc., Samsung Bioepis Co. Ltd., and Other Key Players Tend to Focus on Product Launch to Strengthen Position

Samsung Bioepis Co. Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company, received approval from Food and Drugs Administrations for ETICOVO, a biosimilar of Etanercept in April 2019. It is used for the treatment of plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and psoriatic arthritis. Pfizer Inc. a multinational pharmaceutical company based in the U.S., received approval from FDA for TRAZIMERA, a biosimilar referencing Herceptin in March 2019. It will be used to treat gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma and breast cancer. Earlier in July 2018, Pfizer Inc. announced that the company has received FDA approval for NIVESTYM. It is a biosimilar to Neupogen that is approved to treat neutropenia. The FDA also granted approval for Truxima, the first biosimilar of rituximab in November 2018. It is developed by Celltrion Inc., a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in South Korea, for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.



Sample PDF https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/u-s-biosimilars-market-100990





The report analysis includes market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights provided in the report are the prevalence of key diseases associate with the scope for key countries, new product launch, pipeline analysis, patent snapshot of biologics, the regulatory scenario in key countries, reimbursement scenario for key countries, recent industry developments such as mergers & acquisitions, and key industry trends.

Key Companies Covered

Novartis AG

Merck & Co.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc.

AbbVie Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Eli Lilly and Company

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Celltrion Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Other prominent players



Speak to Analyst https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/u-s-biosimilars-market-100990





Table of Content:

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities





Key Insights Prevalence of Key Disease Associated with the Scope - U.S., 2018 New Product Launch Pipeline Analysis Regulatory Scenario Reimbursement Scenario Patent Snapshot of Biologics Key Industry Developments - Partnerships, Mergers & Acquisitions





U.S. Biosimilars Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Drug Class Filgrastim & Pegfilgrastim Monoclonal Antibodies Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Disease Indication Cancer Autoimmune Diseases Arthritis Psoriasis Neutropenia Others Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacy Retail Pharmacy Online Pharmacy



Competitive Analysis

Strategic Recommendations



Request for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/u-s-biosimilars-market-100990





Browse Related Reports:

Immunology Biosimilars Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Disease (Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Arthritis), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies), Geography Forecast till 2026

Oncology Biosimilars Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Drug Class (mAb, G-CSF, Hematopoietic Agents, Others), By Type of Cancer (Lung Cancer, Breast Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Stomach Cancer, Cervical Cancer, Blood Cancer, Brain Cancer, Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies), And Geography Forecast Till 2026





Size, Share and Global Trend By Drug Class (mAb, G-CSF, Hematopoietic Agents, Others), By Type of Cancer (Lung Cancer, Breast Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Stomach Cancer, Cervical Cancer, Blood Cancer, Brain Cancer, Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies), And Geography Forecast Till 2026 Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Therapy (Targeted, Therapy, Immunotherapy, Chemotherapy), By Cancer Type (Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), Small cell lung cancer (SCLC)), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies) and Geography Forecast till 2026

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Therapy (Targeted Therapy, Immunotherapy, Chemotherapy), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies), Cancer Type (Adenocarcinoma, Squamous cell carcinoma, Large cell carcinoma), and Geography Forecast till 2026



About us:

Fortune Business Insights offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.